Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,468,000 after buying an additional 62,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,671,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,036,000 after buying an additional 128,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,514,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,893. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

