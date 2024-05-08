Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $5.48 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.05. 22,394,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,088,303. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.29. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $153.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

