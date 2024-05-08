Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $883,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

