Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 13,113 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $1,001,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54.

On Thursday, March 21st, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,732. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

