Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.83. 406,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,055. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

