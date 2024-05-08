Balanced Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,580,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $519.81. 3,691,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,714,460. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.90 and a 200 day moving average of $485.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $410.67 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

