Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Ryan S. Keeton Sells 14,686 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 14,686 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,674,497.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,570 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,431.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,649,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,654. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $129.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVNA

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.