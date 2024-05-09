Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NRP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.56. 21,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.47. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 59.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.