Natural Resource Partners L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %
NRP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.56. 21,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,763. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.47. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.
