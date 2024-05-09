FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.345 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

FirstService Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE FSV traded down C$1.14 on Thursday, hitting C$206.33. 10,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$186.43 and a twelve month high of C$231.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$216.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$215.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.53 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService will post 6.9558535 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstService

About FirstService

In related news, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.00, for a total value of C$1,115,000.00. Also, Director D. Scott Patterson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$224.40, for a total transaction of C$157,080.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,300 shares of company stock worth $4,357,897. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

