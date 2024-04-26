Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Dun & Bradstreet makes up about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,208,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,235,000 after purchasing an additional 588,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,295,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,044 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,557,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,699,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 962,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.35. 1,040,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Read Our Latest Report on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.