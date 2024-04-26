Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.57.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $190.45 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.68.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,803,796 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,385,457,000 after purchasing an additional 285,988 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,441,260,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

