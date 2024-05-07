Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

