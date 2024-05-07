Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 803.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 15.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $211.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

