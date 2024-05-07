Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes Position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 148,647 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,760,000.

Shares of YDEC stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (YDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. QMAR aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. YDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

