Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $266,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,857,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 37,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

