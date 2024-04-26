Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $110.51. 454,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,859. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

