iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,661 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $54,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,765. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

