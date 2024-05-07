Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 53,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,084,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,985,000 after buying an additional 249,807 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after buying an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 894,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,717,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 817,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 645,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after acquiring an additional 28,836 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HTRB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,726. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

