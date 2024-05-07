Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 694 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

BND traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 2,626,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,791,131. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

