Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,752. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

