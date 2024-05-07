Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 979 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.7 %

GPC traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.65. 273,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.