Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,740. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

