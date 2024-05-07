Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

NYSE USB traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 3,047,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,479,792. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

