First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 982 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 712,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.17.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.