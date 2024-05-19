Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Up 8.7%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Approximately 1,387,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 453,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Cavendish Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial

In related news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £65,665.27 ($82,473.34). In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £65,665.27 ($82,473.34). Also, insider Ben Procter purchased 18,367 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,836.70 ($2,306.83). 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavendish Financial Company Profile

Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.

