Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.14 and last traded at $65.20. 4,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 million, a PE ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.64.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.