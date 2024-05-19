Logan Energy (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.62. 8,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 19,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Logan Energy Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64.
Logan Energy Company Profile
Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Energy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.