First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $597,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after purchasing an additional 232,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after buying an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,094,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,479,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,174. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.29. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

