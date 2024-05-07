Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,725 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $71,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after buying an additional 883,870 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 785,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,306,000 after purchasing an additional 437,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,475,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,045,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,150,000 after purchasing an additional 362,075 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,719. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.15 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average is $170.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

