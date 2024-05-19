First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,382,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 129,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,837,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,589,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT remained flat at $89.58 on Friday. 484,107 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.21.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

