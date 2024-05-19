1,635 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Purchased by American National Bank

American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.63. The company had a trading volume of 332,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.50 and a 1 year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

