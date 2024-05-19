Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.49

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.49 and traded as high as $45.53. Oppenheimer shares last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 11,271 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Oppenheimer Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $462.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oppenheimer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

