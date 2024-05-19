Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.51

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.51 and traded as high as $51.06. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $50.37, with a volume of 141,694 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $78.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

