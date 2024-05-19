National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.34 and traded as high as $5.01. National CineMedia shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 548,823 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 37.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 537,822 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $7,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in National CineMedia by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.