First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,697,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 616,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 163,329 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 95,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,456. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

