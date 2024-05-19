Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $1.47. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 20,155 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

