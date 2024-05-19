Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 456 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 337,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,279,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $553,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

