Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,308,363. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

