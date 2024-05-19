Matisse Capital Makes New $197,000 Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $232,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $358,000.

Shares of NYSE PFD remained flat at $10.37 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,308. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

