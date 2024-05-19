Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,661 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,240,000 after purchasing an additional 432,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 614,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $540,041.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

