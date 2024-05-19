Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 30,419 The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 133,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 54,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 289,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Announces Dividend

GRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 46,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,528. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Featured Stories

