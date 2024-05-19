New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,018 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.18. 12,019,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,296. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

