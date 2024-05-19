Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 18.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 125,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 750.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,117,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,633. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kraft Heinz

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.