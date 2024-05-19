New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,524 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,524 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 148.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DOX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 616,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,803. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

