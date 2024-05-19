Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 33,959 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.50. The stock had a trading volume of 436,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.21 and a 200 day moving average of $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.40. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.83 and a 12 month high of $235.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

