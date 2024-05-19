Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,986. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,252 in the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on WD

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.