First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 39,628 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,628 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $138.02. 801,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $96.37 and a one year high of $139.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

