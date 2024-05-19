Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $30.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $912.07. The stock had a trading volume of 910,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $841.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $559.41 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

