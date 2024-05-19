Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $352.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.49. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

