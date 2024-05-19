Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 32,537 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 545,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after buying an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.99. 313,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

